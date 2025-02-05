The one-time promising Sheffield United signing has seen his career slip away.

One-time Sheffield United record signing Lys Mousset has reportedly agreed to join League of Ireland side Bohemians, following a brief trial spell.

Still only 28-years-old, Mousset had been out of the game for a year before going on trial with Bohemians last month. He scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over Drogheda United and has seemingly done enough to earn another chance at professional football.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reports that Mousset and Bohemians have agreed a deal, following his impressive spell in training. The League of Ireland is currently in its off-season, with the 2025 campaign kicking off next week.

Bohemians finished eighth in the 10-team league last season, 16 points clear of eventually-relegated Dundalk. Mousset’s new club are historically mid-table finishers, ending the campaign in the top-two just once in the last 14 years.

Mousset became United’s most expensive ever signing in July 2019, with the Blades agreeing to pay Bournemouth £10million for their winger who initially impressed. The French youth international’s six Premier League goals kept the Blades up and placed him alongside Oli McBurnie as the club’s top-scorer that season.

That first campaign also included a string of performances against the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal that had many inside Bramall Lane thinking they’d signed a future star. But fitness issues and off-field problems saw that optimism quickly dissipate, especially once relegation was confirmed in 2021.

Mousset played seven Championship games, scoring twice, before moving to Serie A outfit Salernitana on loan for the season. But he featured just four times in Italy, with the usual issues resurfacing.

The tricky forward moved to Germany after his United release in 2022, joining Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum but failing to make a single appearance over two years. Well-known German outlet BILD reported the former Blades man had been suspended due to ‘unprofessionalism’ and manager Patrick Fabian admitted there was ‘no point;’ giving him a chance.

He was released once again in January 2024 and had been out of action for a year until an invite from Bohemians. And the once promising Blades product now looks to have been given a fresh chance.