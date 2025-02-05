Sheffield United have welcomed several fresh faces through the door since relegation but one stands out for their former manager.

Neil Warnock started to believe Sheffield United could win Championship promotion once they signed Michael Cooper for an ‘absolute snip’.

United made Cooper their No.1 goalkeeper target as the summer transfer window opened and after seeing an initial offer rejected, got their man in August. Reports suggested Plymouth Argyle would receive an initial fee around £2million for the promising shot-stopper, although that could rise if add-ons were included.

Bramall Lane chiefs were prepared to wait for their prime target between the posts, having seen an initial quote around £6m arrive from Home Park. The sale of Will Osula to Newcastle United released some funds and after a spell of negotiations, that fee came down considerably.

Cooper missed the first two games of the season but since coming in at Norwich City, has never looked back. The 25-year-old has played every league minute from that point, proving himself to be one of the Championship’s best goalkeepers - if not the best. It was a signing many Blades fans thought would significantly improve the squad but for Warnock, that particular transfer set the Blades up for promotion.

“They’ve done really well,” Warnock told talkSPORT of United’s recent transfer business. “But the best thing they did was in the summer. I thought two or three Premier League clubs would have signed the lad, Cooper. He’s the best goalkeeper I’ve seen for donkey’s years.

“I watch Plymouth a lot and I thought he was an absolute snip for them. You know what it’s like when you’ve got a good goalkeeper, I look at the good teams they've all got a good goalkeeper. I thought when they signed him I thought they'd have the right chance this year. It'll be interesting.”

Cooper has kept United in countless games this season, bailing out his teammates when they have been short of their best. And his efforts have allowed Chris Wilder’s side to pick up as many points as anyone in the division - they are only behind Leeds due to a two-point deduction before the campaign started.

Burnley leapfrogged United into second following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Oxford United but the Blades could just as easily reclaim their automatic promotion spot at home to Portsmouth this weekend. Wilder’s side will then welcome play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough to Bramall Lane the following Wednesday in a tasty-looking midweek affair.

“I’m doing their game against Middlesbrough next week and that's another team who've signed a few as well,” Warnock added. “I just think in the Championship, the bottom team can always beat the top, any time of the year, that's what I like about it.”