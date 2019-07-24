Sheffield United: Record signing Lys Mousset makes a surprising revelation about his journey to Bramall Lane
Lys Mousset, Sheffield United's record transfer signing, has explained the strength of his new club's ambition convinced him to push through a move to Bramall Lane after revealing Chris Wilder first tried to sign him last season.
Mousset, a former France under-21 international, became the most expensive player in United's history when he left AFC Bournemouth earlier this month for a fee which could rise to around £10m.
The centre-forward is expected to make his first appearance for Wilder's side during Saturday's pre-season friendly at Barnsley.
Speaking ahead of the visit to Oakwell, he outlined the reasons behind his decision to leave The Vitality Stadium and admitted it came after Eddie Howe's side rejected an approach from United before Wilder's squad gained promotion to the Premier League.
"It's a good move for me," Mousset told The Star. "I spoke with the manager as well, he wanted me for the Championship but Bournemouth, they didn't want me to come.
"Sheffield United are a huge club with big ambition. I'm ready for this. I wanted to come and this is right for me I believe. Now, I can't wait to get started and take the opportunity I have been given."
Despite enduring a frustrating time on the south coast, making only 19 starts in three seasons, Mousset is convinced United can help him fulfil the potential which once saw Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal court his services.
The 23-year-old is set to compete with Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and fellow new arrival Callum Robinson for a place in Wilder's attack, as he prepares United for their first taste of top-flight football since 2007. Oli McBurnie could soon join Mousset in South Yorkshire, after Wilder elected to continue his pursuit of the Scotland striker despite Swansea City's insistence it will take an astronomical offer to lure them to the negotiating table. United's talks with Nottingham Forest, aimed at prising Ben Osborn away from the City Ground, have reached an advanced stage with the midfielder expected to be unveiled shortly. Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman and Robinson were recruited before Mousset.
"I'm looking forward to playing with my new team mates and in front of the fans," Mousset said. "The manager really wanted me and that made me feel good. I'm excited."