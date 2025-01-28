Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United wasted talent Lys Mousset's career slide continues as £10m man gets another second chance

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wasted Sheffield United talent Lys Mousset's career slide has continued after the former £10m signing received another second chance to turn around his career. The Frenchman is still only 28 years old but has been out of the game since his contract at German club VfL Bochum was terminated by mutual consent a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousset moved to Germany after being released by United in 2022, and was put on an individual fitness plan soon after joining. The respected German media outlet Bild reported that Bochum had suspended Mousset over a "lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism." It later emerged that Mousset had reported late to training despite it taking place next to the hotel he was staying in; Bochum manager Patrick Fabian said there was “no point” in giving the striker a chance.

But the former Bournemouth man has now pitched up in the League of Ireland in a bid to get a new club, scoring in a 60-minute cameo for Bohemians in a 4-2 behind-closed-doors friendly win over Drogheda United earlier today. It’s the latest eye-catching step in a career that promised so much but has ultimately delivered little.

During his time at United he scored four goals in six Premier League games in a purple patch that made him look every inch a top-flight striker, with pace and power and a finishing ability that made you wonder how far in the game he could possibly go. He scored against Arsenal and Manchester United and Phil Jones was never the same again after being bullied by Mousset in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But off-field indiscretions and a lack of fitness eventually saw patience run out in South Yorkshire and set Mousset on a path that has since taken in spells in Germany, France and now the League of Ireland. Hopefully, at some stage, the penny finally drops before it’s far too late and the striker is just left wondering what could have been.