News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In Pictures: Expected return dates of Sheffield United's injured dozen as Anel Ahmedhodzic joins walking wounded

Of the players who remain at Shirecliffe over the international break, Sheffield United would just about be able to put out a decent six-a-side team with so many of their star men either representing their countries or still stuck in the treatment room.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:02 am

As many as 10 senior players missed the trip to Preston North End last time out, with star man Anel Ahmedhodzic subsequently joining the Blades’ walking wounded after an update from the Bosnian FA this morning, and it is a testament to the strength of the Blades’ squad these days that they remain top of the table.

Ndiaye hailed by legend Deane amid reports of summer Premier League move

But boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’s never known anything like the number of serious impact injuries his players have picked up so far this season, with Ahmedhodzic the latest to suffer.

“The fixture list does compound it, because you pick up more injuries and I’d expect the ones with the muscles because you’re pushing in pre-season and there’ll be a bit of fatigue when the games start,” Heckingbottom said recently.

Blades' international break plans as just 5 senior outfielders remain behind

“But there’s some real strange impact injuries, and some serious ones. I’ve known nothing like it, in terms of the impact stuff and we could do without it.”

Two clear weeks for the international break could help some of the injured players return soon, while some are more long-term. Here’s a round-up of the Blades’ walking wounded, and an indication of when they may be available for selection again…

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Undefined: twitter

1. The Blades' walking wounded

Sheffield United fitness coach Lee McMahon has had his work cut out of late treating injured stars including Ciaran Clark and Enda Stevens: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

2. Anel Ahmedhodzic (CB)

One of United's star men so far this season will miss "at least four weeks" after damaging a thigh muscle, according to an update from the Bosnian FA this morning with the 23-year-old set to miss his country's clashes with Monenegro and Romania over the international break

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

3. Jack O’Connell (CB)

Still recuperating from two knee operations, O’Connell is continuing his rehabilitation in the gym but has been left out of United’s EFL squad list, suggesting he is still some way off a return

Photo: Lexy Ilsley

Photo Sales

4. Adam Davies (GK)

Missing after damaging medial ligaments in his knee in pre-season, United will hope to have their back-up goalkeeper back in the squad before the winter break

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
BladesPaul HeckingbottomChris HoltPreston North End
Next Page
Page 1 of 4