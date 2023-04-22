Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.
From the midweek win over Bristol City, Wes Foderingham comes in for Adam Davies in goal and Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of Oli McBurnie. Ollie Norwood is in in midfield, with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee ineligible against their parent club.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, Jebbison.
Subs: Davies, Basham, McBurnie, Sharp, Coulibaly, Bogle, Clark, Arblaster, Brooks.
For City, superstar striker Erling Haaland starts up front, as do Jack Grealish and former Blade Kyle Walker.
City: Moreno, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland.
Subs: Ederson, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.