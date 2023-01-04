Neil Warnock has revealed how close he came to walking out on promotion-bound Sheffield United to take over at Portsmouth, after throwing his hat into the ring to take over at Fratton Park this time around.

Warnock, a self-confessed Blade, was courted heavily by Pompey in 2005/06 despite the Blades flying high in the Championship and looking good in their pursuit of the Premier League. The proposed move, which threatened to derail United’s promotion push, eventually fell through and Pompey appointed Harry Redknapp instead, with Warnock staying and leading United to automatic promotion.

Now 74, Warnock supposedly retired after leaving Middlesbrough in 2021 but his penchant for ‘one last job’ is legendary and he told our sister paper The News that he would consider a short-term stint at Fratton Park, following Danny Cowley’s dismissal earlier this week.

Chris Wilder is another candidate for the job but ex-Wigan chief Leam Richardson is the bookies’ favourite after winning the League One title with Wigan last season.

“It’s a fabulous club,” Warnock said of Pompey. When I was a visiting manager, I used to get up and shout instructions and the fans behind drowned me out. I couldn’t shout a flipping thing! There are a couple of clubs I wish I had the chance to manage and that was one of them. I’ve always got on well with the fans there."

“I couldn’t do it for 2-3 years anyhow, but it depends if they are in a rush and they want to bring somebody in straight away,” he added. “You never know, do you? But I’ve not had any contact with anybody.

Neil Warnock of Sheffield United pictured in December 2005, around the time he almost took over at Portsmouth (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I’ve had offers over the last few months, but didn’t want to do anything over Christmas anyhow. I thought I would see what crops up and if there’s anything interesting. Pompey’s a lovely club, though.”

Warnock came close to the Fratton Park hotseat in December 2005, when owner Milan Mandaric sacked Alain Perrin and looked for a manager to keep Pompey in the Premier League.

"Well, I got the job,” Warnock added in The News. “I was ill actually and I could tell [chief executive] Peter Storrie never really wanted me. I got on really well with Milan Mandaric, he wanted me and I wanted to come, but Peter would always put obstacles in the way. I wasn’t very well at that time, so also couldn't come down to meet them.

‘In the end, Peter wanted to work with Harry and put obstacles in my way. Milan wanted me to come and knew what I thought about the club.”