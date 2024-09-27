"I don't care..." - Sheffield United chief addresses Kieffer Moore criticism ahead of Portsmouth trip
Chris Wilder has called on Sheffield United’s supporters to “get behind their players” after recent criticism of striker Kieffer Moore on social media. The Welsh international only arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer from Bournemouth and has impressed his manager and teammates with his unselfish approach.
But some fans have yet to be won over after a couple of opportunities went begging in recent games against Hull City and Derby County. Moore, barring late illness or injury, will make his latest appearance in Blades colours this weekend at Portsmouth and is a valuable cog in the United wheel, with his work with and without the ball laying the platform for others - including Callum O’Hare and top scorer Gus Hamer - to grab the plaudits.
“He’s a team player,” Wilder said of his No.9. “We've played six games and won four and drew two. He's led the line and worked tirelessly. I really don't care where the goals come from. Just as long as we win games of football. Expectation levels, opinion split, or whatever ... Get behind the players, please. Let's be together, let's not start on any of that nonsense. Social media yet again rearing its head.
“Get behind the boy. He gives everything for the team. He's a team player. He's playing for bangs and bruises right the way through. Go and ask the players. Go and ask Callum O'Hare, go and ask Gus Hamer, go and ask Harry Souttar, go and ask Alan Knill, go and ask Jack Lester, what they think of Kieffer Moore. They’d all give the same answer.”
