Sheffield United are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle.

The Blades are increasingly hopeful of completing the deal ahead of Friday’s friendly against Portuguese side Casa Pia as Paul Heckingbottom looks to kick off his summer transfer business.

The midfielder has recently penned a new deal with the Premier League champions but is set to be handed a chance to impress away from the Etihad Stadium during the coming season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who is the young City star and what has been said about the early years of a promising career?

Showing promise under Pep Guardiola

It is just under three years since Guardiola handed Doyle his first senior appearance in a Carabao Cup tie against Premier League rivals Southampton.

The youngster lined up alongside Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva and put in an impressive display as his side claimed a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola said: “Tommy played well in a position that isn’t his natural position. Usually he is further forward. He played really good, so congratulations to him on his debut.

“He was with us in the pre-season and I saw him a few times in the academy, and I didn’t have any doubts he would play to a good level.”

Further appearances followed including FA Cup outings against Swansea City and Cheltenham Town, a Premier League debut as a substitute in a 5-0 win against Newcastle and a maiden Champions League appearance in a 1-0 win at Olympiakos.

In total, Doyle has made seven appearances for City.

Gaining Championship experience and facing the Blades

Doyle’s development during the early years of his fledging career has been assisted by two loan spells.

He spent the first half of last season making seven appearances for German club Hamburg but then made a move back to England to spend the second half of the campaign with the Blades’ Championship rivals Cardiff City.

Doyle impressed during his time with the Welsh side, scoring one goal and providing three assists during his 19 appearances.

One of those appearances came in a 1-0 defeat at Brammall Lane in April.

Speaking about Doyle midway through his loan spell, Cardiff manager Steve Morison said: “He is one who can go out on loan again next season, I think he needs it

“A full season would be great. Yeah, if we are in that market and we are someone he would want to come to then we would be open to that.”

Three Lions on his shirt

Yes, Doyle has appeared for England in every youth age group from Under-16s to Under-21s.

His last cap for the oldest of the age groups came playing alongside the likes of Everton star Anthony Gordon and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in a 5-0 win in Kosovo last month.

In total, Doyle has four Under-21 caps.

Eyeing a place amongst the City stars

The youngster has set his aspirations high and is looking to break into the senior setup at Manchester City over the coming years.

Speaking to Sky Sports on England Under-21 duty last month, he said: “I think the main thing for me is just playing football, I want to play as much as I can and hopefully in the future that gets me into the Man City team.