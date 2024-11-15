Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United are battling Burnley near the top of the Championship

Scott Parker, who is manager of Sheffield United’s promotion rivals Burnley, has admitted he doesn’t even look at the table. The Clarets boss prefers to focus on his team’s performance on the pitch and believes the league will take care of itself.

The Lancashire outfit were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in the bottom three along with the Blades and Luton Town. They won 1-0 at home to Swansea City in their last outing before the international break with Jay Rodriguez scoring a last-gasp penalty.

Parker has told the Burnley Express: “It’s always important (to stay in touching distance of Sunderland and Sheffield United). I don’t really take too much notice of the league, I couldn’t tell you where we were or how the league’s looking, but it’s a competitive league and there’s going to be three or four teams in and around it.

“If we win our games and if we win games, it takes care of itself and that’s my main focus really, to develop this team, keep pushing them in the right way and get us to a place where we’re comfortable and we’ll be in and around it come the end of the season.”

Draw specialists

Burnley are currently positioned in 4th place and are four points behind Sheffield United. They are joined in the play-offs by Leeds United, West Brom and Watford.

Like the Blades, the Clarets are looking to secure an immediate promotion back to the top flight. They have drawn six of their first 15 fixtures though and need to turn those draws into wins.

Parker’s men have only lost twice this term though which is the same number of times as Sheffield United. That proves they are a tough nut to crack in defence.

Burnley head to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day before hosting Chris Wilder’s men at Turf Moor in April next year. That is the Blades’ peultimate away day of the campaign.

Former Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Club Brugge manager Parker was picked as their replacement for Vincent Kompany over the summer. He said at the time: “I’m really pleased to be here! I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work!” For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Their chairman Alan Pace added: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley Football Club! His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible. His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit.”