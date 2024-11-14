Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s remarkable reaction to Leeds, Boro setbacks reestablishes title credentials going into international break

Just over three weeks ago, as Sheffield United supporters made the late trudge back down south from Middlesbrough, the mood was disconsolate. The Blades’ unbeaten start was in tatters after back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and then Boro, and much of the optimism that had slowly built up had evaporated in an instant.

If you believed the hyperbole United’s bubble had well and truly burst. Some of the criticism stung boss Chris Wilder personally, especially after his side came away with nothing from the Riverside Stadium. But it was nonsense and United’s response has proved that. Four wins on the bounce, one goal conceded, joint top of the division going into the international break after beating their local rivals last time out.

“These boys are giving everything,” Wilder said. “So when there are a couple of people abusing them when they walk off the pitch at Middlesbrough, have a little look at yourself. And those people next to them when they’re giving us abuse, maybe give them a little tug and say: ‘Hang on a minute, we’ve got a group here that are giving everything for the football club.’

“We’re going to have some not-great days. It’s bound to happen. Loads of clubs do that. man City didn’t have one last night. I’m not saying we’re Man City but these things happen in football and at Championship level. As long as we stick together and we’re all together, then we’ve got a chance of winning games of football and a chance of having a successful season. Because that’s what we’re all after. And that’s what supporters want to see.”

The genius of the reaction was its simplicity. There was work on the training ground, of course, for a well-drilled team that United’s coaching staff will only get better as the season goes on. United’s senior players came into their own, the likes of Harry Souttar and Kieffer Moore who are as often namechecked by Wilder for their contributions off the pitch as on it.

This was not the time to throw the baby out with the bathwater, after losing to two strong teams in the division away from home and in the middle of a tough period for the club as a whole. So United resolved to stick together, stick to their beliefs and reinforce the messages of bravery that had seen them begin their promotion push so strongly. The reaction could not have been more impressive.

“It’s the one we all said we wanted,” said Souttar. “We said [the back-to-back defeats] were not going to define our season but the reaction needed to be great and it has been excellent in the last four games, from all of us. Training standards have been excellent, and that’s helped us on the pitch.

“It was the same three points [beating Wednesday] as Tuesday night [at Bristol City] and we need a lot more of them to get to where we want to be. We’ve put ourselves in a really good position but we know there are so many games to play, and so many big games like this. It’s going to be a good season.”