Sheffield United took all three points at the MKM Stadium but their opposition boss wasn’t particularly happy with the officials.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter insists Alfie Gilchrist should have seen red for a late challenge during Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over his side on Friday night.

United returned from the September international break with an excellent victory on the road as goals either side of half-time from Gustavo Hamer and Sam McCallum ensured all three points returned to South Yorkshire. A perfect away performance saw Chris Wilder’s side concede possession before pouncing on the counter-attack, with both of their goals coming on the break as Hull over-committed.

Salt was rubbed in an already painful wound as Walter saw Gilchrist take out Abdulkadir Omur with a scything tackle, with Peter Banks showing no hesitation in brandishing the yellow card. But the Hull boss clearly believes it should have been red and was also cautioned for his angry reaction.

"I don't know why," Walter told Hull Live when asked about his booking. "You can ask the fourth referee because I don't know what I did, so you can ask him. It's just a red card. I said, 'how don't you give the (red card) for this foul? Maybe I was a step outside of the coaching zone, but if that's the rule, then good night."

While a 2-0 scoreline looks relatively comfortable and United were never majorly tested, Hull enjoyed their fair share of chances but were so often left wanting when it came to the final ball. A steady Blades back-line barely broke sweat for large portions of the game and were easily able to cut out loose passes at Walter’s men rushed attacks.

Despite the defeat, Tigers boss Walter was happy with his side’s overall performance but pointed out poor passing in the final third, something United were able to produce with both of their counter-attack goals.

"Well, if you lose this game, it's not a good way," he added. "How we performed, I'm happy about our performance because we showed so many things. Maybe we can play a better finishing pass, especially in the first half, we had so many chances to score, but we didn't because the last ball was often not good.

"In the second half, we had enough chances but like I mentioned, that's part of the game. If you make easy mistakes, you will lose this game, but it depends on us and that's the good thing that I know. It depends everything on us, how we perform with the ball and how we perform against the ball.

"That's important to see for me that we are really on a good way, so I'm happy and I'm proud of the boys because till the end, they keep going and kept going to score. Unfortunately, we didn't and in the end we lost the game because we made mistakes, so they are happy with three points. We are unhappy because we didn't have the points."