Sheffield United passed another major test of character tonight as they continued their good recent run of form at Hull City with a 2-0 victory. Goals in either half from Gus Hamer and sub Sam McCallum sealed victory for the Blades, who go up to third ahead of the weekend’s games.
Hull rallied in the second half slightly and hit the bar through Marvin Melhem while goalkeeper Michael Cooper made a smart save from a mishit cross by Mohamed Belloumi but it was a deserved three points for Chris Wilder’s men. Here’s how we rated them at the MKM Stadium...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Continues his good start to Lane life and looks like he's been in the Blades goal for three years rather than three games. Made a save for the cameras from Omur's free-kick in the first half and an even more impressive one in the second from Belloumi's overhit cross that was arrowing into the Blades net if he didn't intervene
| Sportimage
2. Alfie Gilchrist 8
This might be true or it might not be but since he arrived at Sheffield United I can't remember anyone getting the better of Gilchrist in a one-on-one situation and the Chelsea loanee just absolutely lives for defending. He celebrated one block like he'd just scored the winner and picked up a booking for scything down Omur with typical gusto. Looks a real player but felt his hamstring area after making that foul and made way soon after for Seriki, via a much-deserved ovation from the away fans as he made his way around
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 8
Went all around the world on international duty over the break but shrugged off any jet-lag with two very important bits of defending early on that probably went under the radar, but snuffed out two promising Hull attacks. He remained at that level throughout the game, using every ounce of his experience and on the one occasion Hull got between him and Ahmedhodzic, the crossbar came to their rescue from Mehlem's header
| Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 8
The defender will have been relieved to strap his boots on again after his explosive statement earlier this week addressing a number of issues but he put all that to one side with a commanding display, with one perfectly-timed tackle on Bedia on his own byline winning not only a corner but a big bear-hug from his teammate Burrows. Even now has a song from the Unitedites, to the tune of 'Just Can't Get Enough' - and fair play as it's not the easiest moniker to fit into a tune
| Sportimage
