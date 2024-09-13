2 . Alfie Gilchrist 8

This might be true or it might not be but since he arrived at Sheffield United I can't remember anyone getting the better of Gilchrist in a one-on-one situation and the Chelsea loanee just absolutely lives for defending. He celebrated one block like he'd just scored the winner and picked up a booking for scything down Omur with typical gusto. Looks a real player but felt his hamstring area after making that foul and made way soon after for Seriki, via a much-deserved ovation from the away fans as he made his way around | Sportimage