Chris Wilder’s verdict on Sheffield United’s battling 2-0 win at Hull

Sheffield United’s “babies” came of age again tonight as a display of character and commitment saw them return from East Yorkshire with another three points from Hull City. The Blades were far from their fluent best but were still worthy of the win, even if boss Chris Wilder didn’t feel it was as comfortable as some other observers did.

Goals in either half from top scorer Gus Hamer and sub Sam McCallum sent United third in the table, at least until the rest of the Championship catches up over the weekend, while Hull went close when Marvin Mehlem’s thumping header hit the bar and Bachir Belloumi’s mis-hit cross almost caught out Michael Cooper.

United supporters responded to their side’s gutsy display on an evening when their football was not as free-flowing as it has been at times this season - and in the end, all that really matters is the result and the points in the bag. “There are different ways to win football matches,” Wilder said afterwards.

“It wasn't the most free-flowing performance, we've played better but we're a young team that's learning and that'll be a great experience for them. I spoke to the analyst afterwards and he thought it was a lot more comfortable ... maybe that's the pessimistic manager in me.

“But we need to be better with the ball. It's well documented how they play and they gave us chances but I was disappointed that when they did that, we weren't better and more clinical. Risk and reward from them with the way they play but as we said at the end, whatever it takes to get a result.”

McCallum, 24, joined United earlier this summer but has seen his start to life at the Lane disrupted by injuries while Cooper (24), Harrison Burrows (22), Alfie Gilchrist (20) and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (21) have all impressed Unitedites since arriving following relegation last season.

“I spoke to them at the end and said: ‘Let's not get carried away.’ We've got the job done, we can play a lot better. That can't be our standard performance but the club's lost a lot of matches over the last nine months, the fans have been all over and come away disappointed.

“It's a different level, I get that, but the team's a new one too. We have come out of the PL but there's been wholesale changes and they're a learning group. McCallum and Burrows and Cooper and Gilchrist and Rak-Sakyi, they're babies in terms of the Championship. And they'll only grow and learn from an experience like tonight.”