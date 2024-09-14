Anel Ahmedhodzic touched by Sheffield United support after brilliant moment following tough week

Chris Wilder admitted the show of support from Sheffield United’s fans towards Anel Ahmedhodzic “will live in the memory” for all who witnessed it. The Bosnian defender has endured a difficult week after going public with a statement addressing his relationship with his father, who he accused of “manipulation and deceit.”

The defender was showered with messages of goodwill on social media after his views were made public, with boss Wilder pledging the support of everyone at United. But that was only magnified in the away end at Hull City last night, with the travelling Blades fans chanting Ahmedhodzic’s name non-stop for the closing stages of the 2-0 victory before a touching moment which saw him take their acclaim at full-time.

On social media Ahmedhodzic reposted a video of the scenes with a simple message - “From the bottom of my heart, thank you all,” he said - and Wilder, speaking after goals from Gus Hamer and Sam McCallum gave United a deserved three points, said: “That moment is what the whole connection between supporters and players is about.

“At our best, we have that connection and that’s what we’re aiming for. I thank our supporters for how they’ve gone about it. There’s a human touch to this, it’s been a difficult situation for Anel this week. It can’t be easy coming out with what he did and spoke about.

“We said in the press conference this week, that support he’ll get from inside the club will be good, and I’m not surprised the support he got from our sold out away end as well. The reaction to Sam’s goal was brilliant, and the support for Anel will live in the memory for all of us for a very long time.”