Sheffield United’s Championship promotion rivals have received a big boost during the international break.

Leeds United have received a huge boost ahead of their Championship promotion battle with Sheffield United as reports suggest two hugely experienced squad members close in on a return from injury.

The West Yorkshire side are top of the Championship but only goal difference separates them and second-placed United, while Burnley are two points behind in third. Daniel Farke’s men were tipped to pull away from the pack after winning at Bramall Lane earlier this month but have taken just five points from four games since, allowing the Blades to wipe out a five-point gap.

A big miss during that difficult spell for Leeds has been Ethan Ampadu, who was a surprise absence from the matchday squad for his side’s trip to South Yorkshire and has missed the four games since due to a knee cartilage injury. It is the midfielder’s second serious knee issue of the campaign and there were fears he could miss the run-in, should surgery be needed.

Ethan Ampadu Leeds United fitness boost

But a more conservative approach to rehabilitation was taken and the Yorkshire Evening Post now reports Ampadu is expected back in full team training following the current international break. The club captain has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks and the report adds there is hope he can return ‘sooner than expected’, while experienced striker Patrick Bamford is also hoped to be back in team training imminently.

The return of Ampadu in particular would provide an absolutely massive boost for Leeds when it is most needed, with Daniel Farke’s side appearing to benefit from the international break following a tough run of results. The promotion hopefuls take an average of 2.4 points-per-game with their captain starting, a number that drops to 1.85 when he doesn’t.

That improvement of 0.55 points-per-game could prove decisive when it comes to the promotion race, particularly with things looking so tight currently. If Ampadu returns to full training this week then it would be feasible to expect him back starting in a couple of weeks, by which time there will be six games left.

Big injury boost for United’s closest rivals

An improvement of 0.55 points-per-game over six matches could theoretically hand Leeds three points they might not have picked up otherwise, the kind of margin that decides promotion races. Of course, the final eight games are unlikely to mirror such theories as they play out, but the fact remains that Ampadu’s possible return could be a huge boost for United’s top-two rivals.

United will also hope to have benefitted from the two-week break, having come close to crisis at right-back following injuries to the likes of Femi Seriki, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Harry Clarke and Alfie Gilchrist. Fortunately, midfielder Hamza Choudhury was able to fill in before Seriki built enough fitness to start.

"We've got a few players who are going away, a couple of boys who will need to rest and recover because they're playing with knocks and injuries,” Wilder told The Star last week. “There'll be a few boys who weren't involved against [Sheffield] Wednesday who will have the opportunity of being involved for the Coventry game. So I think it'll be a combination of quite a few different situations we will try and maximise in the two weeks we've got.”

