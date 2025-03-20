Sheffield United looking to utilise every minute of key period ahead of “massive” eight games after play-offs admission

Sheffield United will look to squeeze every ounce of a vital international break ahead of a “massive” final eight games of the regular Championship season that will define their promotion fate. United went back level with leaders Leeds in the league table at the weekend after an iconic victory over rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough.

United had dropped to third the previous day after Burnley’s win at Swansea City and a three-way promotion race could go right to the end if all three sides continue their recent run of form. The Blades have secured their play-off place but the target remains securing automatic promotion, with the returns of midfielders Tom Davies and Vini Souza after the break giving Chris Wilder some more valuable options.

Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke could also bolster United’s promotion push after a break which sees the likes of Sydie Peck (England Elite Squad), Hamza Choudhury (Bangladesh) and Welsh duo Kieffer Moore and Adam Davies report for international duty.

"We've got a few players who are going away, a couple of boys who will need to rest and recover because they're playing with knocks and injuries,” said Wilder. “There'll be a few boys who weren't involved against Wednesday who will have the opportunity of being involved for the Coventry game. So I think it'll be a combination of quite a few different situations we will try and maximise in the two weeks we've got.”

The Blades return to action ahead of their rivals, playing Friday night at home to a resurgent Coventry City side who have been reinvigorated since the appointment of former England international Frank Lampard last year. They travel to South Yorkshire fifth, having been languishing in the bottom third of the division when Lampard was appointed, with United getting the chance to put some scoreboard pressure on Leeds and Burnley.

But conversely another good result for the Sky Blues will give United’s promotion rivals a confidence boost ahead of their own games, with Daniel Farke’s side at home to Swansea on Saturday afternoon and Scott Parker’s Clarets hosting Bristol City on the same afternoon.

"That's seven wins out of nine,” added Wilder after victory at Hillsborough. “One loss against Leeds against Leeds and a draw against Bristol City, which we were disappointed with. We've got a massive eight games against some big teams.

"Everybody's got a lot to play for. The teams at the bottom have got a lot to play for, the teams at the top have got a lot to play for and the teams that are trying to get into the play-offs have. We've gone to Hillsborough and got a result.

“We'll have a break, we'll have a rest, and we've got a crackerjack game against Coventry, who have done outstandingly well since Frank has been there. We've got to enjoy it and embrace it and see where it takes us. The minimum is we've got the play-offs. The maximum ... we all know what the prize is."