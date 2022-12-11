Mark Fotheringham believes his Huddersfield Town strugglers "hemmed in" and "frustrated" promotion-chasing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday as they lost a drab Yorkshire derby 1-0.

Billy Sharp's first goal of the season was enough to seal all three points for the Blades while Town, despite improving from their toothless first-half showing, only really tested United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on one occasion.

United couldn't find the second goal that would have effectively killed off the game as a contest but got the job done, with three points moving them temporarily back to joint-top alongside Burnley ahead of the Clarets' Sunday game against Queens Park Rangers.

"I thought we really frustrated Sheffield United in the first half without really getting a foothold in the game in terms of what we were doing on the ball," Fotheringham said.

"It was a disappointing goal to lose. Maybe in the Premier League it could have been offside, but it was very tight to call. You could see the training-ground work we did in Marbella and the fitness was incredible in the second half. We pretty much hemmed Sheffield United in during the second half.

"I don't think Sheffield United took their foot off the gas, I just think we just looked really strong for having personnel back and options up front.

Mark Fotheringham, the manager of Huddersfield Town instructs his players against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"It's not small players we've been missing, it's big players with big experience and that know-how of how to game-manage and get that foothold on the game. Jonathan Hogg brings that and showed a real calmness and composure in everything we did in the second half."