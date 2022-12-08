If, as Manchester City expect, James McAtee goes on to achieve big things in his football career, the success may be traced back to an inauspicious evening at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road stadium.

August 26, 2022 and half-time of a game that will eventually finish 1-1 and be better known for Oli McBurnie breaking his long goalless drought and sparking a serious run of form. McAtee has had an anonymous first half on only his second league start in senior football.

When the players re-emerge for the second half, McAtee is not amongst them. A spell as a bit-part player then follows as the youngster, early in his first senior loan, gets to grips with life in the real footballing world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward just over three months and McAtee is in a better place. An impressive performance off the bench last time out at Cardiff City was capped with an assist for George Baldock’s winner and he looks like a young man more sure of both his role, and himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going back to the Luton game, I think that was a bit of a wake up call for me,” McAtee admitted ahead of this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane. “I was in the headlights a bit and confused about what was happening. But I feel like I've been getting better and stronger and more used to the speed, and hopefully now I can kick on.

“I’ve had a few chats with the manager and Jack Lester and Macca [Stuart McCall], about trying to get more numbers to my game. Goals and assists. There’s been a lot of things I want to improve so there have been a lot of conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hecky has been coaching me and I’ve been able to learn things that I haven’t been taught before. At City, it’s always been the same way. It was a shock at the start, but I’m starting to understand more about my role off the ball now. I just want to start adding numbers now and play with more risk, to be more creative.”

McAtee has only to look at teammate and friend Iliman Ndiaye for inspiration, the young Senegal international playing with a refreshing freedom and ability that took him all the way to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. “We’ve just been talking about how he found it and I’m jealous, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City loanee James McAtee endured a difficult evening as Sheffield United drew at Luton Town earlier this season: David Klein / Sportimage

“He’s living the dream. It’s one of his childhood dreams and he had a smile on his face. Everyone is proud of him and happy for him. That’s my dream, too, so if I could do that, appear at a World Cup, one day, I’d be smiling too. Hopefully one day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of more pressing concern is Saturday’s game, and the need for United to pick up where they left off against an opponent who make the short trip across Yorkshire bottom of the Championship table.