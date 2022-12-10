Paul Heckingbottom revealed he has challenged Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp to "fight to get in the team" after the veteran's first goal of the season sealed victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Sharp's first-half goal, a sublimed chipped finish after superb work from strike partner Iliman Ndiaye on his first appearance since returning from World Cup duty, was enough to seal three points for the Blades against the Championship's bottom club, who were toothless in the first half but did at least offer more threat in the second.

Victory sent Heckingbottom's men back level with leaders Burnley, at least temporarily, with the Clarets facing QPR on Sunday afternoon, and the Blades boss said: "We were fantastic in everything we did in the first half. We knew how difficult it was going to be but we dealt with it.

"I did feel we'd score but I was frustrated we could have been better in the second half. Billy scored two good goals against Rotherham [in a behind-closed-doors game over the World Cup break last weekend] and the finish was great.

"I love how he approaches his work and I say to him: "Fight to get in the team". He's got to keep playing as long as he possibly can, for me. It was his first 90 minutes at Cardiff before the break and I fancied him for a goal. His two at Rotherham were good and he could have had a couple more. Iliman did great and then the finish, to lift it ... it was a real good goal."

Heckingbottom was also pleased with the contribution of Senegal star Ndiaye on the ball. "I can't wait to get hold of him without the ball," he added. "You can tell he's been away for a while, although he worked his socks off.

"It's not ideal preparation [being away at the World Cup] but I was desperate for him to be back. I was delighted when England were 2-0 up and he came off at half-time last weekend. To have one of your better forwards back and one of your top scorers, it was important for us to get him back on the pitch."

