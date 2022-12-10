Sheffield United kicked off the second half of the Championship season in perfect fashion as they beat struggling Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.
Skipper Billy Sharp’s first of the season was the difference between sides ranked second and 24th in the standings at kick-off, as Iliman Ndiaye impressed on his return to England following his World Cup exploits with Senegal out in Qatar.
Town offered more threat in the second half after Sharp’s opener but United couldn’t find a second goal which would have effectively killed the game as a contest and Mark Fotheringham’s side battled hard to get back into it right to the end of five minutes of injury time.
United welcomed back some key men after injury, with Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge coming off an impressive-looking bench. Here’s how we rated United’s players on an afternoon which was far from their best this season, but in which they simply got the job done ...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Could have sat in a deckchair reading this newspaper for the first 55 minutes or so of this game, before Duane Holmes forced him into a routine save. Didn't have a great deal more to do after that, although Town did look more threatening after the break
2. George Baldock 6
A threat down the right early on from a superb Norwood pass but his cross was hooked clear. Linked up well with Ahmedhodzic and a number of crossing opportunities arose from their little triangles down the right
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Back in the side after recovering from the illness that ruled him out at Cardiff, a dangerous drilled cross was unlucky not to find the head of Clark at the back post as a defender just about nicked it away. Booked for timewasting over a free-kick as the minutes ticked away
4. John Egan 7
Rose highest to get his head to Norwood's corner late in the game but could only nod it wide of Nicholls' goal. Did everything right defensively - played when he could and cleared his lines when he had to. Came into his own as United looked to see out five minutes of added time and Town pushed hard for an equaliser, which didn't come
