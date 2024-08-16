Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inside Sheffield United’s move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as patience pays off in pursuit of Crystal Palace man

Sheffield United prepared a detailed pitch to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and his representative as part of their successful attempt to bring him to Bramall Lane this summer. United today confirmed the loan signing of the 21-year-old winger, after some paperwork issues delayed his unveiling in South Yorkshire.

United could have got the deal over the line earlier this week but for some missing signatures from the player’s agent, and it is currently unclear whether that issue was smoothed over in time for the Crystal Palace man to potentially make his debut at home to Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

But he is a Blade, becoming the 10th signing of a promising-looking transfer window so far, and boss Chris Wilder will have breathed a big sigh of relief when the move got over the line. After switching to a 4-2-3-1 shape in pre-season United were in need of natural wingers, with their squad built for 3-5-2 in recent seasons and therefore lacking them, with Rak-Sakyi identified early in the window as a big target.

But United had to be patient while Palace first of all decided what to do with him this season, and then get their approach spot on with a host of Championship clubs - including tomorrow’s opponents and also their Yorkshire rivals Leeds United - also casting admiring glances at Rak-Sakyi.

To help swing the balance in United’s favour, and after being granted permission to speak to the youngster, the Blades prepared a detailed presentation which outlined exactly where he fits into Wilder’s plans, and what would be expected of him at Bramall Lane. He was also told how he would be improved as a player and reminded of United’s track record with previous loanees, including the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee in recent seasons.

Fortunately Rak-Sakyi had some first-hand experience to call upon in that regard, with his Palace teammate Dean Henderson benefitting hugely from a two-season loan spell at Bramall Lane that helped to catapult him towards a senior England cap and then a place in the Manchester United team, and a £20m move to Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi spoke to Henderson before making the move and was enthused about what he heard about life at the Lane, most notably the connection that the goalkeeper enjoyed with the Blades supporters. It all conspired to make up Rak-Sakyi’s mind, with the player describing United as his “first choice” in his first interview as a Blade which was conducted earlier this week.

It was also a tactic United used in the signing of Alfie Gilchrist from Chelsea earlier in the window and with two spots still remaining of their five permitted matchday loans, it will likely be repeated before the transfer window slams shut late on August 30.

“We do a presentation with how the player fits in, the culture and the history of the football club,” Wilder said of his approach. “What we're going to bring and what he brings to us and what we can do for him. We've been successful all the way through, in my period and with Hecky's [Paul Heckinbgottom’s] period as well.

“Morgan, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, Dean's a notable one for us as well. So the pitch has got to be right because there's a lot of competition out there and a lot of clubs have coveted these players, especially the young ones. There will be other teams out there that want the player and we can't be lazy about it, just saying: 'We're Sheffield United and we're a big club, 30,000 supporters and just come down from the Premier League'. We have got to pitch and get that right. And we've been very proactive on that front.”

Rak-Sakyi was at United’s Shirecliffe training ground earlier this week and watched from the stands as the Blades beat Wrexham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but had to remain patient as the deal dragged on while his representative stalled on signing his required paperwork. But with that hurdle eventually overcome, Rak-Sakyi was unveiled as a Blade on Friday afternoon.

There has been tireless work done behind the scenes all summer in a transfer window that has seen United lose many established members of their first-team squad and replace them with younger and fresher players, all while banking a profit from the big-money sales of Jayden Bogle and youngster Will Osula.

“We do our work and due diligence on the players' characters. I did that with Alfie even though I didn't really need it. There's a lot of experience in that department with Jamie [Hoyland, chief scout] and Mikey [Allen, head of recruitment], building on the good work of Paul [Mitchell, the previous recruitment head].

“We're delighted with the work these guys are doing, they're at it and they're 24/7. They're both Sheffield United fans and want us to be in a good position. The work that goes into these players is quite in-depth whether pitching or negotiation or calls to players and managers that have worked with them. It's pretty in-depth but if you put the hard work in then you'll get the rewards, and hopefully we'll do that.”