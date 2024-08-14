Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exc: Sheffield United takeover edging closer as key hurdle passed in would-be owners’ bid for Bramall Lane control

Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga is edging closer to a conclusion after the US-based group intent on buying the Blades reached an agreement with current owner Prince Abdullah. The two sides, we understand, have been negotiating the final hurdles of the deal for the last few weeks, with a breakthrough secured recently.

The EFL have been conducting their exploratory checks into the deal for some time but that has now stepped up, with both the extent and the source of the consortium’s funding levels amongst their items of interest. The would-be new owners have had to submit detailed plans for how they would run the Blades, and provide evidence that they have the cash to do so. The league will also satisfy themselves that the money has been obtained legitimately.

We understand that correspondence has been shared between the parties and the league with requests for further information - the key stage that Dozy Mmobuosi’s previous takeover attempt stalled - satisfied by the would-be owners, led by Wolverhampton-born US ex-pat Tom Page’s Vertex Capital. Representatives of the group hoping to buy out the Prince attended at least two of the Blades’ pre-season games, and watched Friday’s victory over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Despite Prince Abdullah’s previous intent to retain a stake in United if he sold the club, the deal will be a 100 per cent buy-out and if all goes as expected, his long association with the Blades in an official capacity will come to an end. United will also break out of the United World group of clubs, which could have a knock-on effect in terms of group-wide arrangements including the Errea kit deal and multi-million pound payments to United World for “consultancy” services.

The Star has also been told that the takeover is also delaying the announcement of the Blades’ new front-of-shirt sponsor, leading to speculation that it could be a company from the betting sector - which the Prince has declined to accept sponsorship deals from previously because of his religion. The Prince will also receive a bonus, under the terms of the proposed deal, if the Blades are promoted this season.

Despite the transfer window closing on August 30, two and a half weeks away, the deal is not expected to have any further influence on United’s transfer activity in the current window. The Blades are closing in on the signings of goalkeeper Michael Cooper and winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, from Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace respectively, ahead of this weekend’s home clash with QPR.