Jesurun Rak-Sakyi explains Sheffield United transfer call despite interest from Leeds United and Co.

The Jesurun Rak-Sakyi mini saga is finally over after the Crystal Palace youngster was unveiled as a Sheffield United loan player this afternoon. The 21-year-old’s deal was mostly done earlier this week when the winger arrived at Shirecliffe and was in attendance for United’s EFL Cup win over Wrexham on Tuesday night.

But the deal was held up after the winger’s representative stalled on signing off on their part of the paperwork, understood to be over his financial terms, and that delay puts Rak-Sakyi’s participation in tomorrow’s Championship clash at home to QPR in doubt. Rak-Sakyi would have had to be registered before the noon deadline earlier today to be eligible.

The Blades have worked hard to get the Rak-Sakyi deal over the line amid interest from a host of other Championship clubs, with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United interested in the winger after their sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier in the window. But Rak-Sakyi had made up his mind to join United earlier in the summer, after discussions with United boss Chris Wilder.

“The plan that the gaffer had for me when we spoke was good to hear, and that was why I decided to come,” Rak-Sakyi said. “It was my first choice. I didn’t take in the outside noise, when I spoke to the gaffer I knew it was the right place for me.

“I want to play more football. I missed a lot last year through injury but this is about me getting out and playing as many games as I can. The fans will see me work hard for the team, I’m a player who likes to express myself, get on the ball and make things happen for the team.”

Rak-Sakyi shone during a loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals and adding 10 assists in 49 games for the League One side. He has also played a handful of senior games for Palace and Oliver Glasner took him on their pre-season tour this summer to take a closer look at him, before a decision was taken to allow him to move out on loan and further his senior experience elsewhere.

“It was good playing for Palace, watching the best players in the league, and Charlton was very good for me,” Rak-Sakyi added. “It was an eye-opener, playing men’s football, and I was grateful for the opportunity. Coming north and being away from my family will be hard but I’ve travelled a lot and it is part of football being independent so I’m looking forward to it.”

Rak-Sakyi spoke to former United loanee Dean Henderson, now his teammate at Palace, about life at the Lane, while he is also close to United’s Andre Brooks and Alfie Gilchrist. “Yes, I’ve been speaking to Dean,” Rak-Sakyi added. “He has been here twice and has some good things to say about the club. So I have to give him a bit of credit.”

Boss Wilder added: “This deal was particularly pleasing to get over the line just because of the nature of the interest in Jesurun. His loan spell at Charlton really put him on the map and last season he enjoyed some Premier League experience, so with that in mind, he was always going to command interest.

“I’d like to thank Dougie Freedman and everyone at Palace for trusting us with the next stage of Jes’s development. I’ve also got to mention our old mate Dean Henderson, who gave Jes a glowing reference of what we’re about here.

“Many will have seen the speculation in the media over the last month, and some of the clubs linked, including ones in the Premier League, so I am really pleased that the lad has decided to come here. He’s still young, and has lots to learn, but he has real talent and he’s someone who has the ability to get the punters off their seats. Again, like some of the other players we’ve taken this summer, he’s someone we’ll enjoy working with.”