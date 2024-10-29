Sheffield United takeover progress will impact on January transfer plans amid clarity on £5m “target” reports

As Sheffield United’s takeover saga enters yet another critical phase, attention is already turning to the January transfer window despite the Blades’ good start to the new Championship campaign. Winning exactly two points a game from their opening 12 matches is an excellent return after relegation last season and the subsequent huge turnover of players.

Hopes that a US-based takeover of the Blades could be finalised ahead of the summer transfer window proved wide of the mark but the deal - which has been restructured of late, with a new figurehead in the shape of former investor Steven Rosen - is said to be advancing once again after some key hurdles including the sale of the Bramall Lane hotel and EFL guarantees were overcome.

If the new administration is in place soon then that will impact the Blades’ plans for January. As things stand, with Prince Abdullah holding the keys to Bramall Lane, boss Chris Wilder would likely receive the two remaining loans that he hoped to fill in the summer before his efforts were thwarted. United were linked with 22-year-old Danish midfielder Oliver Sørensen over the weekend.

Sørensen is valued at £5m by Superliga club FC Midtjylland but we understand that he would not be a player of interest under the new ownership, while it would likely take a substantial sale of one of United’s current assets to see them spend such sums in January under the current ownership structure. But midfield could be an area of interest for Wilder, who was keen to add to his options there in the summer - and if the new owners are finally in place then they could be persuaded to back the manager should the Blades still be in a strong position in the Championship table.