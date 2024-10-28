Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirm George Baldock tribute programme decision after re-sellers spark frustration amongst Blades fans

Sheffield United have confirmed that their programme tribute to former player George Baldock will be reprinted, after a seller’s attempt to re-sell a copy of the sold-out edition for a 900 per cent increase on eBay sparked anger amongst Unitedites. The Blades paid an emotional tribute to the Greek international, who tragically passed away earlier this month, during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Stoke City.

Baldock’s image featured on the front cover of the special edition, with further tributes inside from former teammates and manager Chris Wilder. The programme sold out on the day, with many fans left without a copy and one eBay seller listing one for £34.99 - a ten-fold increase on the £3.50 cover price. Blades fan Dave Ward highlighted one account re-selling the programme on eBay - for £24.99, a mark-up of over 600 per cent - and posted on Twitter: “[United] need to report these accounts, I know of loads of loyal Blades who can’t get a programme because of people like this.”

But United confirmed this morning that the programme will be reprinted, following discussions with their print partners. Fans who missed out can now order a copy of the tribute issue via Ignition Sports Media’s website, while a limited number of copies will also be availabe to buy in the United club shop with delivery expected towards the back end of this week.

Goals from Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell secured victory for United on an emotional day, with fans having their first chance to come together at Bramall Lane to pay tribute to their iconic former right-back. “We got the balance right, on and off the pitch,” said boss Chris Wilder. “It all went as we would have loved it to have gone and the players were outstanding. I’m really proud of the players.”