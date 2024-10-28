Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder drops potential selection hint for Sheffield United's trip to Blackburn Rovers after chats with absent star

Chris Wilder planned to speak with Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies today after the Welsh international defender was left out of the squad for Saturday’s win over his former club, Stoke City. The left-back came off the bench a few days earlier in defeat away at Middlesbrough, with his absence from the teamsheet at the weekend sparking some concern of another potential injury blow.

Norrington-Davies was seen undergoing some fitness work with head of performance Tom Little before the game and Wilder confirmed afterwards that his absence was purely tactical, with fellow left-backs Sam McCallum and Harrison Burrows already in the squad and Jack Robinson also back fit again to cover the left side of defence if required.

Norrington-Davies’ absence allowed United to promote young forward Ryan One to the senior squad once more, with top scorer Gus Hamer missing through suspension and Adam Davies injured, his spot on the bench going to youngster Luke Faxon. “Adam had a little bit of a tight calf,” Wilder said, “and Rhys was just a tactical one for the bench.

“He didn't do anything wrong, I'll speak to him on Monday. We just wanted young Ryan on the bench, a 19-year-old playing in our academy and U21s with a great future ahead of him. We'd have been delighted to get him on the pitch and we missed Gus as well. We had Sam Mc and Robbo who can play over there, and Sam can play left back or up one if something happened to H.”

With defender Anel Ahmedhodzic missing the trip to Blackburn through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Stoke - the third United player to suffer that fate in the space of the last three games - Wilder will be forced to break up the central defensive partnership with Harry Souttar that has been so impressive since they were first paired together.

Skipper Robinson would appear to be in pole position to deputise for Ahmedhodzic, judging by his place on the bench over Norrington-Davies for the Stoke game, while the versatile Welshman could offer valuable cover for both centre-half and left-back from the bench at Ewood Park.