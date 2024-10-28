Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s challenge to Sheffield United’s players with local derby against Wednesday next up at Bramall Lane after tricky away tests

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United players to maintain their impressive Bramall Lane form for as long as possible after their fifth successive victory on home soil calmed a few nerves amongst the fanbase at the weekend. United’s unbeaten start to the new campaign was punctured by back-to-back defeats at Leeds United and Middlesbrough but Saturday’s 2-0 win over Stoke City means they have taken 24 points from their opening 12 games.

Underpinning that run is a five-match unbeaten stretch at home, during which the Blades have also kept five clean sheets. Michael Cooper is yet to pick the ball out of his net at Bramall Lane since joining in the summer - a run that Unitedites will dearly hope continues for a while yet, especially considering their next game in S2 is against the old enemy from across the Steel City.

QPR were the last side to find the net on United turf, in a 2-2 draw back on August 17, and Wilder said of the good run: “It’s not been given to us. We’ve had to do quite a lot of things right and we’re going to have to do quite a lot of things right this season. At Bramall Lane, as well. We want the supporters to enjoy their football here and I like to think that they are enjoying what the team’s doing.

“We played against a team that’s been in the Premier League for a number of years and I thought we dominated them. Listen, they took chances later on, as we would have expected them to. But we were brave in possession. I asked for a performance of bravery, of aggression. Of commitment, of structure and personality and belief. And they ticked all the boxes today.”

Next up for the Blades is a trip to Blackburn Rovers, who are sixth at the time of writing and three points behind the Blades in the league table. Anel Ahmedhodzic misses out at Ewood Park after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign against Stoke but Rovers have issues of their own in that department, after Hayden Carter went under the knife on a knee issue he picked up earlier this month.

His absence for the rest of the year leaves boss John Eustace with just three senior and fit central defenders, in Dominic Hyam and fleeting former Blades Danny Batth and Kyle McFadzean. “I think Hayden’s going to be out for between two and three months," said Eustace. It’s a big blow to us, unfortunately.

“When I came in last season, Hayden came into the team and did very well. He’s started this season and has done very well playing in a number of positions. It is what it is. We’ve lost Hayden now and it’s time for somebody else to step up and be the man, which is what the squad’s all about.”