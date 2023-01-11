News you can trust since 1887
What happened to the last Sheffield United side to face Wrexham in the FA Cup, pictured - including driving instructor, dog handler & £50m Nottingham Forest hero

This week’s fourth-round draw, which paired Sheffield United with non-league Wrexham later this month, will have brought back memories of the last, and so far, only FA Cup meeting between the two sides for fans of a certain vintage.

By Danny Hall
15 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 4:18pm

It was Saturday, November 19, 1983 and 2,842 packed into the Racecourse Ground for a first-round tie which saw United run out 5-1 winners, with striker Keith Edwards netting all four goals.

Phil Coleman had dragged the home side level after Edwards’ opener, but Kevin Arnott put the Blades back in front eight minutes before half-time before Edwards netted three times more in the second half to cap a majestic individual display.

The Blades went on to be promoted that season – which they will hope is a good omen this time around. But what happened to the Blades side from that day? Let’s take a look...

1. The Blades line up for the camera

Sheffield United's class of 1983/84

Photo: Sheffield United

2. Paul Tomlinson

The goalkeeper moved to Bradford City for a club-record fee of £47,500 in 1987 and made almost 300 appearances for the Bantams. Last seen in the pub trade back in Sheffield

Photo: SUFC

3. Tom Heffernan

The right-back took up painting and decorating after hanging up his boots, returning to his native Ireland

Photo: Chris Holt

4. Joe Bolton

The left-back was forced to retire from professional football through injury whilst at United and after a spell at Matlock Town, he became a lorry driver. Mentioned on the Housemartins’ hit Happy Hour – a line on the back of the single described the band as having "more striking power than Lineker, Platini and Joe Bolton all rolled together into a great big cuddly ball."

Photo: SUFC

