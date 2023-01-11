What happened to the last Sheffield United side to face Wrexham in the FA Cup, pictured - including driving instructor, dog handler & £50m Nottingham Forest hero
This week’s fourth-round draw, which paired Sheffield United with non-league Wrexham later this month, will have brought back memories of the last, and so far, only FA Cup meeting between the two sides for fans of a certain vintage.
It was Saturday, November 19, 1983 and 2,842 packed into the Racecourse Ground for a first-round tie which saw United run out 5-1 winners, with striker Keith Edwards netting all four goals.
Phil Coleman had dragged the home side level after Edwards’ opener, but Kevin Arnott put the Blades back in front eight minutes before half-time before Edwards netted three times more in the second half to cap a majestic individual display.
The Blades went on to be promoted that season – which they will hope is a good omen this time around. But what happened to the Blades side from that day? Let’s take a look...