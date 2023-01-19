Hull City boss discusses Blades’ promotion bid ahead of Friday-night trip to Bramall Lane

Liam Rosenior, the Hull City manager, has had his say on Sheffield United’s promotion prospects this season, ahead of his side’s tough-looking trip to Bramall Lane tomorrow evening.

The Blades, who go into the game 11 points clear of third-placed Watford in the Championship table, are looking to strengthen their grip on second place, and even put some pressure on leaders Burnley, with victory over Rosenior’s side, who travel to South Yorkshire in a decent vein of form themselves.

Hull extended their unbeaten run in the league to six games after Óscar Estupiñán’s 98th-minute equaliser rescued a point against Huddersfield Town last time out, and Rosenior said ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane: “I’m always considering changes for every game.

“That isn’t because the boys have played badly, but more because I’ve got a really good, competitive squad. A lot of players are knocking on the door. It’s the way I want it to be.

“We’ve analysed Sheffield United. They’re a very good team. They’ll get promoted to the Premier League, I’ve got no doubt about it. We’ve got to put in a really good performance to get something from the game.”

Rosenior has a full squad to choose from, discounting his long-term absentees, with ex-Blade Regan Slater in line to feature against his boyhood club.

“Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh) is out,” said Rosenior. Benjamin (Tetteh) is getting fitter and fitter. Aaron Connolly is getting fitter and fitter.

“Adama (Traoré) is doing great as well. He’s been in full training. He needs a bit more time because he’s been out for so long, but he’s doing great. It’s one of those where I just need to see him get through training for a couple of weeks.

“I don’t want him to have a reoccurrence of what was a really bad, horrible injury in terms of his hamstring. After that, we’ll assess his game minutes and see what he needs.”

