How Bristol City exploited glaring Sheffield United weakness as Ruben Selles handed food for thought

Bristol City noticed how open Sheffield United were on the counter attack from their pre-season friendlies, boss Gerhard Struber admitted, before his side exploited the weaknesses ruthlessly on the opening day of the season. Struber’s side won 4-1 at Bramall Lane, less than three months after losing 6-0 on aggregate to the Blades in the play-off semi finals.

Ruben Selles’ Blades were cut open by the Robins on several occasions, with their midfield overrun and their full-backs often caught out of position when City counter-attacked. Selles’ style is notoriously open but this was a bridge too far, with Scott Twine - on the scoresheet twice, after opening the scoring with a world class free-kick, particularly taking advantage.

In some ways it should not have come as a particular surprise to Unitedites, with Selles’ side showing in pre-season that they were susceptible to what is now known in modern football as “the transition” but used to be called the counter-attack. The difference is that that they weren’t punished against York City and Chesterfield, but Championship opposition will take advantage as City did.

"We saw a little bit from the friendlies,” said Struber, when asked if he was surprised how open the Blades were. “Friendly games are always a little bit difficult to analyse but we saw, in transitional moments in defence, they have many gaps and today we found them. We used it in a really good way.

"This was something important. We know they have physical power, on set pieces. “You can see the corner kicks and the free-kicks, in this direction.

“You need also a little bit of luck against Sheffield but we had players with an outstanding attitude. In both directions against Sheffield you need a really good mindset to not concede much goals from a set-play moment.”

United did have a spell on top in the game, with Sydie Peck and Harrison Burrows and debutant Louie Barry all forcing good saves from City goalkeeper Radek Vitek, but Ross McCrorie put the visitors back in front just when United had wrestled the momentum of the game and Anis Mehmeti’s finish, 30 seconds or so into the second half, truly put the game to bed.

"We scored in the right moments and also with their equaliser, I could feel the boys' heads didn't go down,” Struber added. “The resilience was at a good level.

“This is something we need over the whole season, players with a high resilience. There are moments when you have to be ready to suffer. They created a win we deserved.”