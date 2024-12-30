Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Souttar sends poignant Sheffield United message after Leicester City loan star's spell ended prematurely by “major blow” injury

Harry Souttar has broken his silence after a devastating injury ended his season and cut short his successful loan spell at Sheffield United. The Australian international established himself as a real fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane with his commanding displays at centre-half, helping the Blades to recover from last season’s relegation with one of the best defensive records in the Championship.

But Unitedites were left fearing the worst when he was helped from the pitch late in their 2-0 Boxing Day defeat to Burnley, with sources later telling The Star that Souttar had damaged his Achilles and had returned to parent club Leicester City for assessment. Speaking after Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion boss Chris Wilder then confirmed the extent of the injury, with the tendon “snapped” and Souttar out for the season.

The news is a colossal blow for both the Blades and the player, who had rediscovered his love for football at Bramall Lane after a frustrating time at the Foxes following a £15m from Stoke City. United will be forced to alter their plans for the upcoming January transfer window as a result, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson the only fit and senior centre-halves on the club’s books and 17-year-old right-back Sam Colechin drafted into the squad against the Baggies as further evidence of United’s lack of strength in depth.

Posting a farewell message on Instagram, Souttar said: “Thanks to everyone at Sheffield United ... An amazing club with great people. Unfortunately that's me out for a while but I wish everyone at the club all the best for the rest of the season and beyond. Once a Blade, always a Blade. X.”

Describing Souttar as “absolutely outstanding for us” during his time at Bramall Lane, Wilder said: “I thank Harry for his contribution. It’s a major blow for us. A major blow. He’s snapped his Achilles. It’s just one of those things that happen. A big injury, like Blaster’s [Oliver Arblaster, with an ACL injury] and like Sai Sachdev’s [broken leg].

“There’s a couple of overuse injuries but this is what happens when you’re asking players to go again and again and again, when ordinarily you might have that opportunity or option to give them a chance of a breather.”