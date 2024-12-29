Sheffield United ended the year with a point at home to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The Blades went ahead thanks to Andre Brooks’ smart finish but conceded right on the stroke of half-time to Karlan Grant’s equaliser.
Michael Cooper made some smart saves at one end while United created a golden chance to win it but Rhian Brewster couldn’t get his effort on target at the back post when it seemed easier to score. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the day...
1. Michael Cooper 7
Had little chance with Grant's equaliser as it rifled into the bottom corner but excelled twice in the second half to keep out the Baggies man, bravely nicking the ball off his head before punching away a well-struck shot from long distance
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Took a whack from Cooper in the process of denying Grant's effort but the main thing was that the ball stayed out of the net and that's all the Chelsea man will have been worried about. Given a tough job up against the lively former United target Johnston but had his moments at the other end too, seeing handball claims rejected after his flicked-and-volleyed effort was blocked by Heggem
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Back in the side in Souttar's absence after the big man returned to Leicester following his Achilles injury on Boxing Day and the Baggies forwards didn't get a lot of change about him, using every ounce of experience to often nudge his man off the ball rather than challenging him in the air
4. Jack Robinson 6
A typically-committed Robinson performance including a superbly-timed tackle in the middle of the park to put United back on the front foot when the visitors were eyeing a quick breakaway and another chance to potentially test Cooper
