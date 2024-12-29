2 . Alfie Gilchrist 6

Took a whack from Cooper in the process of denying Grant's effort but the main thing was that the ball stayed out of the net and that's all the Chelsea man will have been worried about. Given a tough job up against the lively former United target Johnston but had his moments at the other end too, seeing handball claims rejected after his flicked-and-volleyed effort was blocked by Heggem | Getty Images