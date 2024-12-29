Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder hails character of his Sheffield United side as players running on fumes earn battling point

Chris Wilder admitted he was “delighted” with his players’ attitude and application during their 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades were pegged back on the stroke of half-time through Karlan Grant’s strike and could have won it late on, with Rhian Brewster missing a chance at the back post.

United at least steadied the ship a little with another point onto their tally after a rare defeat on Boxing Day against Burnley, with a trip to fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland next up on New Year’s Day. This is a period that will test United’s character as well as their strength in depth, with Harry Souttar having played his final game in Blades colours after damaging his Achilles against Burnley.

"I'm delighted, honestly,” said Wilder. “I know it's difficult at times because the supporters have got other commitments and you're never going to get everyone staying at the end in any ground, but the reaction of the supporters for the last 15-20 minutes, and at the end, was incredible. They saw a team that's stretched, that's tired, that's got some issues physically, but they went right to the end. Absolutely right to the end and anted to win the game, Everybody saw that, me included.

"I'm a massive one for results over performance. I don't think you last as long as I have and had a tiny bit of success without balancing it up but you have to win. Today what I learnt about my team was so pleasing and so proud of how they went about it. Everyone's so short term. It's either we're going up or we're not, we win a game we're going up, we lose we're not. it always has that feel.

"We lose a game against Burnley and their manager's talking about a young side. Maybe have a little peek at our teamsheet today. We're learning about a team put together in six months. Well, it was put together in the space of about three and a half weeks. It was a little bit light at the start of the season, we all knew that it should have been stronger, but it wasn't and we find ourselves on 51 points.

"Today the performance was bigger than the result. It might be a daft thing to say but hat's how I felt. I talked to them afterwards at the end of the pitch and told them to enjoy it, going around, because the supporters who stayed to the end were excellent.

"A lot of teams are trying to get into the Premier League. We've had two promotions and three years out of six, and an FA Cup semi-final. So it's not been a bad spell. We have to take stock of it today and put it all into context and go: 'We're alright. We're doing alright."

United had gone ahead through Andre Brooks’ smart finish, after a lovely flick from Callum O’Hare, but were pegged back in first-half stoppage time. Wilder was forced to call up 17-year-old right-back Sam Colechin for his first experience of a senior matchday squad while the likes of Sydie Peck, Tom Davies and Brewster have only recently recovered from injury or illness spells - with United’s squad running on fumes and crying out for help when the January transfer window opens for business next week.

“We were brave, we showed personality and character, and we played,” Wilder added. “They're a good team and they've got some good players on the bench, coming on. I was disappointed to go in at 1-1 because I thought we dominated the first half, without finding that little bit more. They're a big club in this division but a big club still behind us.

“Now they might get their act together and go above us but at the moment they're behind us and a lot of clubs are still behind us. The character of the team was tested today. They had five or 10 minutes at the start of the second half, that was all. We defended when we had to. Show me a game in this division where you have 100 per cent, 90 per cent, 80 per cent of the game.

“We rode that out and came roaring back, with tired legs and players out on their feet wanting to go and win a game of football for the football club. For me that attitude and performance speaks volumes about what we're trying to achieve.”