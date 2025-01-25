Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Complicated Sheffield United transfer battle takes another twist as target takes unusual step

Jonjoe Kenny could miss Hertha Berlin’s Bundesliga 2 clash with Hamburg this evening, The Star has been told, as he looks to cement a move to Sheffield United this month. The former Everton man has been earmarked as a solution to Chris Wilder’s need for a right-back before the transfer window shuts in early February.

Kenny took the unusual step of conducting an interview with Sky in Germany last week, outlining his reasons behind wanting to return to England with the Blades. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the summer, with United eyeing up a cut-price deal to boost their Premier League promotion bid.

But negotiations have not proved as easy as either they or Kenny would like, and his expected absence from the squad to face Hamburg - unless there is a last-minute change of plan - would be another twist in the transfer battle. United have Chelsea centre-half Alfie Gilchrist as their only current option at right-back, with Femi Seriki only recently back from injury and missing last night’s Bramall Lane clash with Hull City completely.

“Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said earlier this week. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together. [United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”