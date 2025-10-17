Transfer boost for Sheffield United as senior international checks in to Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Dutch international Jaïro Riedewald on a short-term contract, bolstering Chris Wilder’s squad with some much-needed experience. The 29-year-old, capped three times at senior level, was announced as a Blade earlier this afternoon after signing a deal until January.

The Star exclusively revealed earlier this week that Riedewald had joined United on trial after his time at Royal Antwerp came to an end earlier this summer. Previously of Ajax, the utility player - capable of playing across the left of defence and in central midfield - has previous experience of English football at Crystal Palace.

Wilder will explain the transfer move in his press conference this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Watford, and potentially offer some clarity on the player’s fitness situation after a summer without a club.

Sources suggested that Riedewald has impressed in training with United, although it may take some more time before he is in a position to start games for United as they look to turn around their disastrous start to the season. His arrival is subject to relevant international clearances being granted.