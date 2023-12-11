Sheffield United picked up their second win of the season on Saturday and that led to a very rare appearance for a Blades player in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week

Sheffield United picked up their second win of the season in beating Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Darren Staples / Sportimage

Premier League pundits haven't been overly kind to Sheffield United so far this season and gven the fact that until Saturday they had managed to win just one game, that's no real surprise.

However, the return of Chris Wilder and a victory in his second match back since taking over from Paul Heckingbottom has brought about some rare praise from one expert, not known for heaping too much praise on the Blades.

James McAtee scored the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane on Saturday and it was he who made it into the BBC pundit's Team of the Week, thanks to that superb first half curling effort into the top corner.

Crooks hammered home the point that McAtee meant it - even though no-one suggested otherwise - and although he did say it was from a free-kick when it was in fact from open play, the former Tottenham player went on to hail the Blades for keeping a clean sheet. However, Crooks did maintain United are still unlikely to stay up and admitted he wasn't sure if Wilder's comeback was the right call.

"What a goal he scored with a free-kick against Brentford - and he meant it," he said in his BBC Sport column. "McAtee looked up, saw what was possible, and nailed it. What then followed was something that looked like a football team that had suddenly found it's way again. Sheffield United took the game to Brentford and won the battle.