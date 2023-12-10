1 . Brooks will tear you apart

It was a song first heard in tribute to David Brooks a few years ago but has now been repurposed for Andre, after two impressive displays in his last two outings since coming in from the cold following Wilder's appointment. He has caught the eye with his ability and athleticism but also his attitude, one of fearlessness, deserves real credit. He was told to be fearless but it's one thing saying that and another altogether doing it, on the biggest stage of all. He lit up the game early on with a mazy run which saw him beat a couple of men before a lovely nutmeg he later credited to Rhian Brewster. The man himself put it better than anyone could: "Probably the best week of my life, to be honest. It's everything you dream of as a kid, so there's nothing better."