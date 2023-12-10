James McAtee's first-half screamer gave Chris Wilder his first win since returning as Sheffield United manager earlier this week. McAtee scored the winner in first-half injury time as United beat Brentford 1-0 at Bramall Lane, breathing fresh life into their bid for Premier League survival.
Before McAtee's decisive intervention there was a first-half talking point of another poor VAR decision, with Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka lunging in late on Vini Souza but picking up only a yellow card. United had further chances to extend their lead but McAtee's stunner was enough as they built on Wednesday's performance against Liverpool with the finishing touch this time.
Here are six things we learned from the game ahead of next weekend's trip to Chelsea...
1. Brooks will tear you apart
It was a song first heard in tribute to David Brooks a few years ago but has now been repurposed for Andre, after two impressive displays in his last two outings since coming in from the cold following Wilder's appointment. He has caught the eye with his ability and athleticism but also his attitude, one of fearlessness, deserves real credit. He was told to be fearless but it's one thing saying that and another altogether doing it, on the biggest stage of all. He lit up the game early on with a mazy run which saw him beat a couple of men before a lovely nutmeg he later credited to Rhian Brewster. The man himself put it better than anyone could: "Probably the best week of my life, to be honest. It's everything you dream of as a kid, so there's nothing better."
2. 'Making contact'
United were noticeably aggressive from the kick-off in their approach, with Anel Ahmedhodzic amongst those snapping into tackles and not giving Brentford's players a moment on the ball to even consider turning and looking to cause United problems. It had its risks - Auston Trusty having to walk a tightrope for more than 80 minutes after being slightly late in a challenge on Keane Lewis-Potter - but it set the tone for the afternoon and United's supporters responded, with one of the biggest roars of the afternoon coming in the second half when Jayden Bogle pressed high and won the ball back. United certainly lived up to their outrun, outfight, outplay mantra in this one.
Photo: George Wood
3. Archer nearly hits the target
He didn't end it with a goal but this was one of Archer's finest performances in a Blades shirt since his summer move from Aston Villa. Playing wide in United's front three he was a constant threat to Brentford's backline and got away from his man on countless occasions with a neat turn or change of pace. He could and should have helped United extend their lead and was also unfortunate not to claim an assist with a great cross for Anis Slimane which forced a good save from close range. There was a first-half opportunity, similar to one on Wednesday against Liverpool, when he could have pulled the trigger earlier but hesitated for a second too long and gave the Brentford defenders chance to recover.
4. When is a red card not a red card?
In fairness to referee Stuart Attwell he had a good game, not falling for any of the usual gamesmanship efforts, and he can hardly be blamed for missing a bad foul from Frank Onyeka on Vini Souza in midfield. At first glance no-one else really seemed to realise how bad it was but the VAR replays soon made the full extent apparent - late for the ball but not too late to catch Souza's leg with studs up and significant, potentially excessive, force. It seemed a matter of time before VAR recommended a red card but the replays went on and on before 'check complete' appeared on the Bramall Lane big screen. How? How did VAR Rob Jones not at least recommend Attwell took another look? It could have been a major turning point in the game and Souza was perhaps lucky to be able to walk off the pitch after lengthy treatment.