Sheffield United breathed fresh life into their Premier League survival bid after a battling victory over Brentford at Bramall Lane today, spiced up by a bit of quality from James McAtee. The Manchester City loanee's curling effort was the only goal of the afternoon, curling into Mark Flekken's top corner in the dying moments of the first half.
United could have extended their lead in the second half, Cameron Archer and Anis Slimane amongst those to have gone close, but they also put in a superb defensive rearguard effort to protect goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who had only a couple of saves to make all game despite Brentford pushing.
Victory wasn't enough to drag United off the bottom of the table but it was an important milestone in Chris Wilder's second tenure and has given those on the terraces and in the dressing room fresh belief that United can survive this season. Here's how we rated the Blades...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Made his first serious save after 80 minutes when Wissa struck well but he was in the right place at the right time to save and hold. Difficult to mark properly because he had so little to do, testament to those in front of him
2. Jayden Bogle 7.5
Fresh from his impressive showing against Diaz on Wednesday Bogle followed it up with another solid display here, both defensively and with the ball at his feet as well after being given a bit more freedom to get forward. A late press and block down the right hand side earned one of the biggest cheers all afternoon from the Lane crowd
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 8
Retaining the armband from Wednesday night, the Bosnian came out fired up with Maupay in particular feeling the force of a couple of early challenges from the United captain. Was usually in the right place at the right time and even when he wasn't, he managed to make up the ground and get the job done. Excellent, right up to a block from Mee's shot late in the game
4. Jack Robinson 8
Incredibly composed with the ball at his feet, even in the tightest of spots - apart from one occasion when it nearly cost him in the second half after Foderingham looked to come and then hesitated a little. Gave Brooks an almighty rollocking for pulling out of one challenge and gave no quarter himself when it came to physical contact, winning most that came his way