Chris Wilder joked that James McAtee's transfer price had just increased after the Manchester City loanee's stunning winner in Sheffield United's victory over Brentford yesterday. McAtee's curling finish sealed Wilder's first win in his second spell at Bramall Lane, backed up by a superb rearguard action to protect goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

The extent of United's victory could have been higher after a number of squandered chances, with two apiece for Cameron Archer and substitute Anis Slimane, but McAtee's finish into the top corner of the Brentford goal proved the difference as United breathed fresh life into their survival bid ahead of next weekend's trip to Chelsea.

McAtee helped the Blades into the Premier League last season and rejected other offers, including moving to Leicester in the Championship under former City No.2 Enzo Maresca, to return to Bramall Lane in the summer. "Is he for sale?" laughed Wilder after the 21-year-old's moment of magic. "I don't know. I think his price might have gone up a little bit after today!

"But do you know what? He's a great kid. He wanted to come and play his football here. He could have had an easier ride, an easier pathway. He could have gone into the Championship and played, but he wanted to come here and I think that was because of what happened last year and how much he enjoyed it and enjoys it here.

"It's a great finish and I thought he was outstanding again. Yet again he's just he just ran out of puff; a few of them ran out of puff a little bit. Even at the end the boys were out there - Egan was there, Tom Davies was out there, the young boys. We're a together group; that's something I've quickly found out.