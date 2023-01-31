Fulham boss revealed his transfer wish ahead of 11pm deadline after Berge interest

Sheffield United’s hopes of keeping hold of key man Sander Berge on deadline day may have recieved a boost after Fulham reportedly sealed the signing of midfielder Sasa Lukic.

The Cottagers were thought to be the frontrunners to land Berge over the weekend when the Norwegian was left out of United’s FA Cup trip to Wrexham while discussions continued between the clubs.

But Fulham also retained an interest in Torino midfielder Lukic and according to Talksport, have sealed a deal for the Serbian midfielder at around £8m.

Over the weekend Fulham boss Marco Silva said he was hoping to sign two players, with a midfielder and a right-back on his wishlist - raising hopes amongst Blades fans that Lukic has been signed instead of Berge, rather than to play alongside him.

“(I am hoping we will sign) two players, probably two players,” Silva said recently.

“If you ask me if I’m thinking we are close to finishing something, we should be because a few more days and the market is going to close.

“We should be closer, and we hope that we can do something before the end of the market.

“Probably some players they can go and probably two players they should come and they should sign deals before the end of the market, but we will see and we can hope.”