Fulham were thought to be leading the chase for Sander Berge but are also chasing another midfielder

Fulham are understood to be keen to push through a deal to sign midfielder Sasa Lukic ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline, in a move that could affect their pursuit of Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League side were understood to be the frontrunners to sign Berge after holding talks with United over the weekend, resulting in the midfielder being left out of United’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham on Sunday.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was keen to add a midfielder and a right-back to his squad to build on an impressive start to life back in the top flight after promotion last season. A deal was initially thought to have been agreed with Torino for Lukic, but follow-up reports suggest that the deal has stalled somewhat.

The progress of the Lukic move could impact their approach for Berge, who is also attracting interest from Newcastle and Brighton. Newcastle are understood to favour a loan-to-buy move for Berge, which would not suit United’s perilous financial state at the minute, while Brighton are playing hard-ball over the future of Moisés Caicedo amid interest from Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad