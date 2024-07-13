Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows transfer stance clarified after report causes confusion United take next steps for welcome fan development at Bramall Lane

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s transfer interest in Peterborough United’s highly-rated young left-back Harrison Burrows remains very much alive, The Star understands, despite reports emanating from the Posh end this morning that the deal was dead. The Burrows saga has dominated United’s transfer window since it opened earlier this summer, with a hope that he can be brought to Bramall Lane once the takeover situation is resolved.

That has been the stance all along for United, as The Star has reported throughout the deal. But Unitedites were thrown into a state of panic this morning when a report from the Peterborough Telegraph suggested that the deal was dead in the water because of United’s issues with the fee. We understand that is not the case, and the story has since been updated with comment from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a strongly worded e-mail to the Peterborough Telegraph this morning MacAnthony, who had earlier in the week revealed that four clubs are currently chasing Burrows and admitted that the 22-year-old will likely move on this summer after entering the final year of his contract, said: ‘“No club this summer, that we have agreed a deal with, has pulled out of any deal for any player.”

Preston, who the Blades face on the opening day of the Championship season on August 9, are also interested in Burrows along with League One side Birmingham City, with MacAnthony admitting that Burrows could increase his Posh salary by four or five times with a move this summer - while warning that it would have to be right for the player and for the club.