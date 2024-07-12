Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United takeover bid reaches impasse with season just four weeks away

Chris Wilder has a number of promising transfer deals lined up and is ready to push the button as soon as he gets the green-light amid Sheffield United's takeover bid, The Star understands. As reported last week, the US-based consortium hoping to buy the Blades are close to sealing an agreement with current owner Prince Abdullah.

There was hope that Unitedites would receive more clarity on the process this week, but the deal has been hit by something of an impasse after what we understand to be some bureaucratic obstacles hampered the previously anticipated progress.

The group, fronted by two US-based expats who founded a capital investment fund in California, remain determined and enthused about their bid for control of Bramall Lane, with the current impasse overshadowing boss Wilder's preparations for the new season.

After losing 14 players in the close season, with Cameron Archer officially returning to Aston Villa this week after Daniel Jebbison moved to AFC Bournemouth, Wilder has just two new faces - in former Leeds man Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum, the former Norwich City wing-back - to call upon when pre-season kicks off tomorrow at York City.

With United's Championship season kicking off in just four weeks, away at Preston North End on August 9, time is of the essence in terms of rebuilding United's squad and several impressive players who have been sounded out about moves to Bramall Lane, and are keen to make them, can only wait so long.

The summer window closes on September 2 this year, by which time United will have already played their first four games of the Championship season following relegation from the Premier League earlier this year.