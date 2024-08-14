Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are preparing to unveil Michael Cooper as one of their latest signings after agreeing a fee with Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney admitted from the moment he joined the club he knew they were destined to lose Michael Cooper, who is set to join Sheffield United before the end of the week.

After protracted negotiations, United have agreed a fee with the Pilgrims for the highly-rated goalkeeper, who was at Bramall Lane for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Wrexham.

Rooney has insisted Plymouth must now move on and step up their attempts to bring in a replacement and revealed that he had hoped over the course of the past few months, Cooper would change his mind about leaving Home Park.

"I don't think it's ever good when you lose one of your better players. We want to keep our best players, but when I spoke to Michael on my first or second day at the club he wanted to leave,” Rooney told Plymouth Live. “I felt we could try and maybe change his mind or try and keep him here for the season. It wasn't to be, so we move on from it. As a club, we are grateful for everything he has done for the club. I know he has been here a long time.

"I hope he gets a good reception when he comes back and we wish him all the best but we have to move on and do what's best for the club now. Unfortunately, Michael is not part of them plans now and we have to move on and get the right person in to come and replace him."