Sheffield United transfer timescale as Michael Cooper, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi edge closer to Bramall Lane moves
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder is optimistic that Sheffield United will secure the signings of goalkeeper Michael Cooper and winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before this weekend’s home Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers. The pair were in attendance at Bramall Lane tonight as the Blades beat Wrexham 4-2 to book their place in the next round of the EFL Cup.
Highly-rated Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Cooper travelled up from Plymouth earlier today while Rak-Sakyi was at Shirecliffe earlier this week to complete the formalities of his loan move from Crystal Palace. Should all go as planned the two players will further bolster Wilder’s squad with just over two weeks to go until the closure of the summer transfer window.
Wilder was coy about the pair’s presence at Bramall Lane after the game but did admit: “We've been working hard on a couple so we'd like to think that tomorrow [Wednesday] or maybe Thursday, especially before the weekend, we'll have two in the group. That'll bolster the group and I'll be delighted to get them over the line when it happens.”
Both will join a United group on a high after two wins in their first two games of the season, following last campaign’s poor relegation. The biggest shame for United against Wrexham was that Rhian Brewster, whose cross/shot was earlier turned into his own net by Lewis Brunt, could not score his second-half penalty as Callum Burton saved his spot-kick, before young Louie Marsh followed up and finished.
Earlier right-back Femi Seriki had started the game well but disappointingly saw his evening’s work prematurely curtailed by injury, with United already short in that area after Jayden Bogle’s departure to Leeds United and Jamie Shackleton’s pre-season injury.
“I just think he tweaked his groin as he went through,” said Wilder on Seriki’s injury. “There was a bit of an incident over the far side where the [Wrexham] kid went flying through. Thankfully he didn't make contact because if he had, he [Seriki] would have been coming off earlier than he did.
“It's not ideal that Alfie [Gilchrist] played 65, 70 minutes but he did and showed his quality. He’s a no-nonsense, tough competitor, and there were performances right the way through the team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.