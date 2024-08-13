Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Cooper is travelling north today after Sheffield United secured a breakthrough in their pursuit of the highly-rated young goalkeeper. The Blades are understood to have agreed a fee with Plymouth Argyle for the 24-year-old.

As The Star revealed earlier in the summer, Cooper was United’s No.1 goalkeeper target but there was an acceptance that they may have to wait until after the season started to firm up their interest. Last week’s sale of Will Osula to Newcastle helped move things forward, with United having at least one initial bid rejected for Cooper.

But the Blades were always aware of what it would take to secure his services, for a fee far lower than the £6m quoted at the weekend. They were wary of meeting the asking price head-on, and potentially seeing it increase as a result, and so initially went in lower before striking a deal with their counterparts at Home Park.

If all goes as expected Cooper could make his United debut this weekend at home to QPR as Chris Wilder edges closer to securing another key target. United had also inquired about Carl Rushworth on loan, but the priority was always to sign a goalkeeper of their own and Cooper had long been a player of interest.

United, who are also close to a loan deal for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after the Crystal Palace youngster underwent a medical at Shirecliffe yesterday, are still keen to move on Ivo Grbic ahead of the transfer deadline after the Croatian’s difficult start to life in English football. Cooper has played more than 150 times for Plymouth since graduating from their youth academy but was left out of their side for their opening-day hammering at United’s city rivals Wednesday on Sunday, in anticipation of the move.

The Star was also told that Cooper missed at least part of training with Wayne Rooney’s side on Monday, and that the goalkeeper has been keen on the move to United for some time.