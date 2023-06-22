Returning to Rotherham United would have obvious appeal to Championship goalscoring legend Billy Sharp after his exit from Sheffield United this summer.

The 37-year-old Blades legend will leave his boyhood club when his contract officially expires this summer, following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League. Sharp, who has taken his coaching badges and runs his own academy in his name, wants to continue as a player before making the transition into coaching and is expected to be in demand this summer as he and his representatives plot the next step in his career.

The Millers are said to be one club interested in signing Sharp this summer and although there has been no concrete confirmation from either the club or the player’s side, the link makes obvious sense. Sharp is settled in South Yorkshire and is understood to have a desire to remain in the area, having recently moved house.