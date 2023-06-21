News you can trust since 1887
23 ‘realistic’ transfer targets Sheffield United fans want to sign this summer: gallery

Sheffield United are facing a key summer in the transfer market following their promotion to the Premier League.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

The Blades are yet, at the time of writing, to make their first breakthrough in the market ahead of the new season and with a budget of £20m for permanent signings that will be dwarfed by most, if not all, of United’s top-flight rivals, recruitment staff are having to get creative as Paul Heckingbottom looks to assemble a squad capable of competing next term.

With oven-ready Premier League players out of United’s price range, both in terms of fees and wages, we asked Blades fans to suggest some ‘realistic’ summer transfer targets they’d like their side to pursue. Some were more realistic than others; have a look through our gallery and see who you’d have at the Lane, and who you’d swerve...

Suggested by Blades fan @Annies_song_, Adams is reportedly available following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League but you’d expect the Saints to want a fair few quid for the former Blade so that looks a non-starter

Suggested by Blades fan @Annies_song_, Adams is reportedly available following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League but you’d expect the Saints to want a fair few quid for the former Blade so that looks a non-starter

A real fan favourite at Coventry City and a player the Sky Blues would be understandably loathe to lose, but he is currently set to be out of contract next summer and after City failed to go up through the play-offs they could have a decision to make. A Brazilian-born Netherlands youth international, Hamer has impressed against United before and would back himself to make the step up

A real fan favourite at Coventry City and a player the Sky Blues would be understandably loathe to lose, but he is currently set to be out of contract next summer and after City failed to go up through the play-offs they could have a decision to make. A Brazilian-born Netherlands youth international, Hamer has impressed against United before and would back himself to make the step up

A midfielder who spent last season on loan at Watford, the suggestion of Choudhury certainly seems to make a lot of sense. City extended his contract before sending him to Vicarage Road, meaning he isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until next summer, and his immediate future may be decided by Leicester’s approach following relegation

A midfielder who spent last season on loan at Watford, the suggestion of Choudhury certainly seems to make a lot of sense. City extended his contract before sending him to Vicarage Road, meaning he isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until next summer, and his immediate future may be decided by Leicester’s approach following relegation

Sensible, given his experience of the Blades from last season and the realistic likelihood of him forcing his way into Manchester City’s plans this summer while they splash the cash to build on last season’s treble. He’s on big money at City so a loan deal looks more likely

Sensible, given his experience of the Blades from last season and the realistic likelihood of him forcing his way into Manchester City’s plans this summer while they splash the cash to build on last season’s treble. He’s on big money at City so a loan deal looks more likely Photo: Simon Bellis

