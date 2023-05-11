Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp breaks down as he suggests his future at Bramall Lane is in doubt

Aged 37, the legendary centre-forward is among the 11 members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad whose contracts are scheduled to expire later this summer. A lifelong United supporter and now captain of the club he has followed since childhood, Sharp broke down during an address to the thousands of fans who had gathered outside the Town Hall to celebrate the team’s return to the top-flight.

“Everybody knows, as a boy growing up, I supported Sheffield United,” Sharp said, as the crowd began to chant “One more year.” “My dream was to play for Sheffield United. To score for United in front of The Kop, in front of you lot, to win promotion to the Premier League and also be champions of League One, for my kids to see me captain Sheffield United and wear the number 10 shirt, I would stay one, 10 or 20 more years, you know that.”

Heckingbottom is understood to have met Sharp earlier this week in order to discuss his future. Although the manager is thought to be keen on retaining the services of a player who has made nearly 400 appearances for United and scored 129 goals across three spells at Bramall Lane, it remains to be seen if a mutually acceptable agreement can be reached. He ended the campaign one short of reaching 250 career league goals, having also become the most prolific marksman in the English professional game this century whilst representing United.

Billy Sharp celebrates Sheffield United's promotion with his family: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If this is the end, I want to thank you all,” said Sharp, as he celebrated his third promotion since returning in 2015. To be able to be a part of this club, to be able to achieve what I’ve achieved since I’ve played here, the last years have been unbelievable. I just want to thank the staff, the fans, my team mates, my wife and my kids. Everybody knows what this club means to me.”